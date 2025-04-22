‘Forgot my dignity’: Anurag Kashyap apologises for ‘inappropriate’ remark on Brahmins

Filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday said his anger in response to a vile comment led him to make remarks that not only hurt the Brahmin community but also compromised his own dignity.

“In my anger, I forgot my dignity while responding to someone and ended up speaking ill of the entire Brahmin community. That community, whose many members have been part of my life, are still there, and contribute greatly. Today, they are all hurt by me,” wrote Kashyap in a note on X.

The 52-year-old director admitted that he has hurt his family, friends and many intellectuals through his ‘inappropriate’ remarks.

“My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and the way I spoke. I apologise to all my supportive friends, my family, and that community for my way of speaking and for using inappropriate language,” reads Kashyap’s post.

Kashyap assured netizens that he would not get carried away while addressing an issue next time. “If I need to address an issue, I will use the right words. I hope you will forgive me,” the Gangs of Wasseypur director concluded.

Earlier this week, Kashyap made an allegedly indecent comment on Brahmins during a spat on social media. Kashyap’s now-deleted comment stirred up a hornet’s nest, leading to a complaint against the filmmaker by a Mumbai advocate.

“This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar,” Kashyap said in an Instagram post on April 18.

The war of words on social media was stirred by Kashyap’s remarks about CBFC censorship of Ananth Mahadevan-directed biopic Phule. Kashyap alleged that the entire process of screening films for censorship is “rigged” in India.

Following the March 24 trailer release of Phule, a section of the Brahmin community raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

The CBFC decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

In response, Kashyap said, “Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?”

On the work front, Kashyap’s upcoming production ventures include Dhakira, Aakhri Ride, Vishpuri and Stardust. Additionally, he is set to star in Dacoit as a cop. The film, set to release in both Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.