'Metro... In Dino' off to a modest start, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' roars at box office

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino opened to a slow start at the Indian box office, earning Rs 3.35 crore nett on Friday, according to figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The romantic drama, billed as a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a…Metro, drew an occupancy rate of 18 per cent on its opening day, with evening and night shows seeing better traction at nearly 32 per cent in major cities.

Headlined by an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Metro… In Dino weaves together multiple love stories set in an urban landscape, much like its predecessor. The film marks a reunion between Basu and music director Pritam, whose soundtrack for Life in a Metro remains popular even today.

Trade analysts had predicted a subdued opening for the film, pointing to the niche appeal among multiplex audiences in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

While Metro… In Dino's opening has surpassed the day-one collection of Life in a Metro, which had managed around Rs 87 lakh back in 2007, the current instalment's box office prospects face stiff competition from Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest instalment in the long-running dinosaur franchise.

Rebirth stormed into theatres with a collection of Rs 9 crore nett on its opening day in India. The film performed particularly well in premium formats such as IMAX 3D and MX4D, where night shows reportedly saw occupancy rates touching 97 per cent in some cities.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and starting Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, the sixth instalment in the Jurassic saga, revolves around Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix. She is sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research. As the team ventures into the island, they face previously unknown species of dinosaurs.