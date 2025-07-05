Motion poster of 'Singh Vs Kaur 2' unveiled; film set for October release

The makers of Singh Vs Kaur 2 on Friday unveiled a motion poster of the film, the sequel to the 2013 Punjabi-language hit Singh Vs Kaur.

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on October 2.

Co-produced by Humble Motion Pictures and SVF Entertainment, Singh Vs Kaur 2 also marks SVF’s debut in Punjabi cinema.

Directed by Navaniat Singh, who also helmed the original, Singh Vs Kaur 2 brings back Gippy Grewal in the lead alongside Shehnaaz Gill. The motion poster showcases the lead pair with stylised visuals and an energetic score.

The original Singh Vs Kaur followed the story of a carefree young man from a small village in Punjab, played by Gippy Grewal, who is forced to pose as the husband of a woman to help her escape an unwanted marriage, leading to a series of comic and action-filled twists. The film, known for its humour and music, was well-received by audiences at the time of its release.

Gippy Grewal, one of the leading stars of Punjabi cinema, was last seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa earlier this year, which performed well at the box office. Apart from acting, he has also been active as a producer and singer.

Shehnaaz Gill, who gained nationwide popularity with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has since switched to films, with recent roles in Hindi projects like Thank You for Coming and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The duo were recently in Kolkata to shoot for Singh Vs Kaur 2.