Inside K-pop band Blackpink’s rehearsals for comeback tour after 3-year-break

Blackpink member Jisoo has offered a glimpse into the K-pop girl group’s rehearsals ahead of their Deadline World Tour, which marks their reunion on Saturday after a three-year break.

“DEADLINE Let's Goooooooo,” Jisoo wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of candid moments from stage rehearsal. The pictures showcase the band members — Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose — busy with sound checks, dance practise, and posing together with their concert crew.

In one of the pictures, Jisoo appeared to be sitting on the stairs beside the stage along with Lisa and Jennie.

Last week, the band’s agency, YG Entertainment, dropped the official trailer of the Deadline World Tour, which features the four members embarking on a thrilling road trip.

The trailer begins with Rose calling other members from a phone booth. Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie, looking phenomenal in their chic outfits, join Rose, who waits for everyone in a car. The singers then rush to meet their fans, BLINKS, marking the beginning of their upcoming journey.

The agency also confirmed in a statement that Blackpink is set to perform a new song at the Goyang concert.

“There were many discussions about how to release this new song. We decided to debut it first at the Goyang concert, which holds significance as the starting point of the Deadline tour, where we will reunite with our fans,” read a statement from the agency.

Beginning with the Goyang concert in July, Blackpink will kick off their world tour, Deadline, which will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

All the members of Blackpink last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.

Blackpink’s Rose achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first female solo artist in Seoul Music Awards history to earn a Bonsang for her latest album Rosie. She also went on to win the World Best Artist Award for the album.