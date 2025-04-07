Anupam Kher offers a glimpse into Tanvi’s world with ‘Tanvi The Great’ first-look teaser

Actor Anupam Kher unveiled the first-look teaser of his upcoming musical Tanvi The Great on Monday.

The one-minute-17-second-long teaser draws us into Tanvi’s world. She is a mysterious girl who stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, every moment in the trailer reveals the extraordinary qualities she possesses.

The video is a tribute to the power of individuality, celebrating the strength and uniqueness of being different without being any less.

“FIRST LOOK:* I decided to make the film #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago! And then it took four years to write and bring it to life! Now, the time has come to share this ‘piece of my heart’ with all of you! But slowly… and with lots of love,” wrote Anupam Kher on Instagram alongside the teaser.

“Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don’t know? What we know is that….Tanvi is different but no less! #TanviTheGreat Coming soon,” he added.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Can’t wait for this masterpiece,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Wishing you all the very best for your upcoming film sir.”

Singer Shaan also extended his best wishes in the comments section and wrote, “so subtle and yet sublime.”

The upcoming musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, Tanvi The Great went on the floors on March 8. Its release date is yet to be announced.