Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment to distribute Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' globally

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment has teamed up with Anupam Kher's production studio for the release of the upcoming film "Tanvi The Great".

According to the press release, Excel Entertainment will serve as the global distributor for Kher’s second directorial, which is slated to hit the big screen on July 18.

Starring Kher alongside newcomer Shubhangi Dutt, Karan Tacker and Boman Irani, the film is described as a "story of love, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a girl who, against all odds and perceptions, turns hope into triumph." Sidhwani said the film deeply resonates "with universal emotions and the power of the human spirit".

"We’re honoured to partner with Anupam Kher Studios to bring this moving story to audiences across the globe," he said in a statement.

Akhtar added ,“The vision and passion behind 'Tanvi The Great' are truly inspiring. We at Excel are excited to support this beautiful film and help it find the audience it deserves worldwide.” Kher praised Excel Entertainment for its storytelling. “I’ve always admired the incredible storytelling and vision of Excel Entertainment. Thrilled to have them come on board for 'Tanvi The Great'. Their support strengthens our journey in taking this inspiring film to greater heights," he said.

"Tanvi The Great" has the music by Oscar-winner M M Keeravani and is produced under Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC. Its global distribution is handled by Excel Entertainment and Anil Thadani's AA Films.

