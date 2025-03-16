MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Anoushka Shankar collaborates with Alam Khan, Sarathy Korward on her new album

The sitarist unveiled her latest album Chapter III: We Return To Light on Saturday

PTI Published 16.03.25, 10:29 AM
Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar Instagram

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar unveiled her latest album, "Chapter III: We Return To Light", on Saturday in collaboration with Sarod player Alam Khan and a jazz and classical percussionist Sarathy Korwar.

The 43-year-old musician and daughter of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar is cherishing the joy of unveiling "Hiraeth" and "We Burn So Brightly", the respective first and second singles from the new album.

Shankar had manifested this ambitious trilogy in Goa, hoping to span multiple geographies with nods to her roots. Her desire for the album included a fascination for Goa Trance – India’s electronic music export to the rest of the world, that's brought to the fore in “Chapter III: We Return To Light”, a press release issued on behalf of Shankar said.

Recently, she kickstarted the North American Tour in Seattle.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Anoushka Shankar
