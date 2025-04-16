MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Another Simple Favor’ trailer: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick headline a gory murder mystery

Also starring Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin and Michele Morrone, the film is a sequel to director Paul Feig’s 2018 film ‘A Simple Favor’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.25, 03:44 PM
Another Simple Favor

Stills from 'Another Simple Favor' YouTube

Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively’s Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri for the latter’s wedding, which quickly turns into a nightmare following a murder, shows the first trailer of Prime Video film Another Simple Favour, a sequel to the 2018 movie A Simple Favour.

Dropped on Wednesday, the two-minute-29-second trailer suggests that the story continues from the 2018 film, offering a glimpse into the characters’ lives after a nine-year gap. Despite their tumultuous past, Stephanie wondered whether Emily, who was earlier sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her father and sister, broke out. The narrative picks up when Emily invites Stephanie to her wedding, leaving her surprised.

A sequel to director Paul Feig’s 2018 film A Simple Favor, the upcoming movie will be released internationally on Prime Video on May 1. Along with Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin will also reprise their roles from the original film. Additionally, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney will play key roles in Another Simple Favor.

Penned by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, Another Simple Favor is produced by Feig, Laura Fischer, Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer and Marco Valerio Pugini.

The film is Lively’s first project to release amid new developments in the Justin Baldoni case and fresh allegations leveled against her by the It Ends With Us director.

In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual misconduct during the shoot of It Ends With Us and running a smear campaign against her later. Baldoni, who denied the allegations, filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, accusing the couple of using their influence to take control over the shooting for the film and making last-minute changes to the script.

Another Simple Favor is set to premiere on May 1.

