Anne Hathaway trips on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set, recalls ‘The Princess Diaries’ fall

Remember Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis slipping on a puddle on school bleachers in The Princess Diaries?

Twenty four years later, the actress had a bit of a déjà vu moment after taking a tumble down a flight of stairs leading out of a New York building on the set for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Hathaway, who is currently filming for the highly-anticipated sequel to the iconic 2006 movie, tripped down a set of stairs after the heel of her right shoe snapped off while leaving a building.

What kept fans gushing on the internet was how the actress gracefully lifted herself up despite the fall. “I’m fine!” she exclaimed to the passersby.

However, it isn’t clear whether the moment is part of the script. The scene in The Princess Diaries, showing a 17-year-old Hathaway falling down the bleachers, happened to be a real fall. Director Garry Marshall decided to include the moment in the film as he thought it was funny.

In classic self-deprecating humour, Hathaway shared a fan-made edit pairing the moment from her debut film The Princess Diaries with the recent viral video. She wrote, “Twenty years later, still falling for you.”

Hathaway also has the third instalment of her teen comedy The Princess Diaries in the pipeline.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began production in July. Several pictures and videos from the sets started doing the rounds on social media featuring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

In addition to the stars of the original film, Kenneth Branagh will join the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006.

The sequel will reportedly focus on Miranda Priestly as she grapples with the challenges of a declining print magazine industry.