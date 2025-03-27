Ankush Hazra, Ananya Chatterjee to make cameo appearances in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Killbill Society’

Ankush Hazra is set to make a cameo appearance in Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Killbill Society, makers SVF announced on Thursday.

Set for a theatrical release on April 11, Killbill Society stars Koushani Mukherjee and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles.

The list of guest appearances for the upcoming sequel to Srijit’s 2012 drama Hemlock Society includes actors Angana Roy, Shruti Das, Roshni Bhattacharya, Ananya Chatterjee, Somak Ghosh, and Nilanjana Banerjee.

Even Hemlock Society boasted of special appearances by A-listers of the Bengali film industry. Barun Chanda, Sohag Sen, Bratya Basu, Jeet, Shilajit Majumder, the late Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Raj Chakrabarty, Priyanka Sarkar, and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty had played brief-but-impactful appearances in the film.

Apart from Koushani and Parambrata, Killbill Society also stars Anindya Chatterkee, Sandipta Sen and Biswanath Basu in prominent roles. Two songs from the film, Nei Tumi Aager Moto and Bhalobeshey Basho Naa, sung by Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury and Anupam Roy, respectively, have already been released.

The trailer for Killbill Society is scheduled for release on April 1.