Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll halves annual subscription fee in India

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has halved its annual subscription fee to Rs 475 in India, as per latest data available on the app.

Until last month, the platform charged Rs 999 per year for subscription.

The ‘Fan’ account subscription, which offers streaming services on only one device, remains Rs 79 per month.

The ‘Mega Fan’ plan, which enables users to stream on four devices, view titles offline and access Crunchyroll’s Game Vault, is still priced at Rs 99 monthly.

Anime fans were delighted after the most sought-after subscription was slashed down to almost half its initial price. Some, however, regretted taking the subscription last month.

“Bruh.. I just got it for 999 last month,” one of them posted on X. “I watched Naruto Shippuden in 2020 for 500 rs per month,” another Crunchyroll user commented.

Some fans pointed out the limited anime titles on the streamer in India as compared to other countries. “Yeah but the content cut down is also there, very less shows compared to other regions,” an X user shared.

Crunchyroll is a US-based subscription streaming service owned by Sony Group Corporation. The anime streaming platform, which is the world's largest dedicated anime streaming library, currently has 17 million active subscribers globally.

Crunchyroll is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a Japanese branch located in Shibuya, Tokyo.