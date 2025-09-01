Anime series ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 to debut in January 2026; new teaser out

Popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, which follows the Culling Game arc, is set to release next year in January, the show’s official X page announced on Sunday.

The new season of Jujutsu Kaisen will stream on Crunchyroll worldwide. Episodes will be released weekly, streaming on the day they air in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-minute-55-second long video shows protagonist Yuji Itadori’s struggle with guilt after the Shibuya Incident, a fierce fight with Yuta Okkotsu, and clashes involving new characters Naoya Zen’in and Choso.

Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo and Maki Zen’in make brief appearances in the teaser.

MAPPA is returning as the animation studio for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, with Shota Goshozono directing the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen was adapted into an anime series from Gege Akutami’s manga in October 2020. The story revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who gets entangled in a world of cursed spirits and sorcerers after becoming the host for the ‘king of curses’ Sukuna while trying to save his classmate.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which covered the story’s Shibuya arc, was one of the most hyped anime sequels of 2023.

In 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen had secured a spot in Guinness World Records 2025 as the most in-demand animated TV show in the world.

According to data-science firm Parrot Analytics and the official website of Guinness World Records, Jujutsu Kaisen had a global demand rating 71.2 times greater than that of an average TV show.

Besides securing a world record, Jujutsu Kaisen clinched several awards including the Anime of the Year trophy at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in both 2022 and in 2024. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel movie which came out in 2021, emerged as the ninth highest-grossing anime movie of all time globally.