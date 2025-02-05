Shreya Ghoshal shares never-before-seen wedding pictures to celebrate 10th anniversary

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared never-before-seen pictures from her wedding with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya to celebrate their 10th marriage anniversary.

“Happy 10th wedding anniversary to us. Still remember this day as if it was just yesterday. So blessed to have each other in our lives. While we grow up in this journey, we still continue to fall in love again and again with each other in different ways,” Shreya wrote, sharing the photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

The photos from Shreya’s wedding day show her and Shiladitya performing rituals. Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015. As per media reports, they got married after ten years of dating. Shreya and Shiladitya welcomed son Devyaan on May 22, 2021.

Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Shilpa Rao also reacted to the post, wishing the couple on their special day.

On the work front, Shreya currently serves as a judge on Indian Idol Season 15. She recently recorded the song Angaaron for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The 40-year-old artiste also lent her voice to the track Hazaar Baar from Varun Dhawan’s Baby John.

Shiladitya is currently the Global Head of Truecaller (for Business).