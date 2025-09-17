Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ tops Netflix’s global Non-English Movies chart

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s romantic drama Saiyaara has claimed the No. 1 spot among non-English movies in the Global Trending list on Netflix.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara hit theatres on July 18 and dropped on Netflix on September 12. As per the streamer, the film has stormed into the Top 10 charts across 15 countries (including Australia & Canada), claiming the No. 1 spot in nine of them.

Apart from Hindi, the film is also available on the streamer in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Malay, Spanish, Thai and Zulu dubbed versions.

Saiyaara revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

The romantic musical drama made waves at the box office as well as music charts globally. It has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have also received the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards. In the Global 100 chart by IMDb, Aneet ranks at 64, while Ahaan has found a place at 75.

The title track for the Mohit Suri directorial debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, becoming the first Hindi song to achieve the feat.

In July, the Saiyaara title song also became the first Bollywood track to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. The track by Tanishk Bagchi, Farheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami beat songs by Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart.