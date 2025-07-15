Andrew Garfield to star alongside Cooper Koch in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’

Actor Andrew Garfield is set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial alongside Cooper Koch, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday.

“Andrew Garfield set to star in Luca Guadagninos Artificial; Cooper Koch also joins the cast,” the production house wrote on Instagram alongside a collage photo of Garfield and Guadagnino.

Touted as a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence,” the upcoming film also features Yura Borisov, who starred in the Oscar-winning film Anora.

Simon Rich will produce the project alongside David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films and Jennifer Fox. Simon has also written the script.

As reported by Variety, Artificial marks another collaboration between Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, and Amazon MGM Studios. The three previously worked together on After the Hunt, directed by Guadagnino and featuring Julia Roberts, Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 10.

Best known for his role in Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield is also set to star in The Magic Faraway Tree, a family franchise based on the Enid Blyton classic. The project will feature Garfield alongside Claire Foy, Jessica Gunning, and Nicola Coughlan.