Andrew Garfield, Gal Gadot, Harrison Ford join list of presenters at 97th Oscars

Andrew Garfield, Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot and Harrison Ford are among the fresh lot of celebrities added to the list of presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

Other stars who will take the stage at the Oscars ceremony include Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler.

“Meet your fourth slate of presenters for the 97th Oscars,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posted on X Wednesday.

The first list of Oscar presenters, announced by the Academy, included Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang were named as presenters in the second slate.

Additionally, the winners of last year’s acting awards have been confirmed to return as presenters. Robert Downey Jr. (Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers), Emma Stone (Best Actress for Poor Things), and Cillian Murphy (Best Actor for Oppenheimer) will be handing out trophies this year.

Moreover, K-pop band Blackpink member Lisa is set to become the first Korean artist to perform at the Oscars. She will perform at the 97th Academy Awards alongside American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer RAYE. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and rap artist Queen Latifah are also set to perform at the Oscars this year.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 3 (IST). Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time this year.