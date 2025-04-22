Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday to make his Bollywood debut with YRF's ‘Saiyaara’

Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday is set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film’s new romantic drama Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri, the production banner announced on Tuesday.

“Yash Raj Films' romantic film SAIYAARA, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide,” the production banner wrote on Instagram.

The post further reads, “Presented by Aditya Chopra, Directed by Mohit Suri & Produced by Akshaye Widhani, SAIYAARA, is an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri together for the first time.”

Billed as an ‘intense love story’, Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. The filmmaker is known for helming popular films including Kalyug, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.

The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, is set to release on July 18.

Son of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday, Ahaan has been in the limelight as one of the most talked-about Gen-Z stars for some time.

Before shooting for his debut film, Ahaan honed his skills behind the scenes as an assistant director on YRF’s Netflix series The Railway Men.

Ahaan’s cousin, actress Ananya Panday, congratulated him on Instagram by sharing YRF’s post on Instagram stories. She wrote, “Welcome to the movies, my brother.”

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari: Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. She is currently filming for the Dharma Productions-backed romantic film, Chand Mera Dil, which also stars Lakshya.

Aneet Padda, who will star opposite Ahaan in Saiyaara, made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.