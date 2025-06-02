Ananya Panday to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will star Ananya Panday opposite Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on social media Monday.

“Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi. @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s:13th Feb, 2026,” wrote Johar alongside a new poster of the film.

The poster features Ananya and Kartik, who appear to be kissing each other. A passport partly covers their faces in the poster.

The upcoming film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Last month, there were reports of Ananya playing the female lead in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

The 26-year-old actress last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance film Chand Mera Dil, which will hit screens later this year. Chand Mera Dil stars Kill actor Lakshya opposite Ananya.

Recently, Kartik dropped pictures and videos from Vis, an island in Croatia, where he was reportedly shooting for the upcoming romantic comedy.

Kartik, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the film, the actor shared screen space with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.