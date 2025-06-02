MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Ananya Panday to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

The Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will hit theatres on February 13, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.06.25, 04:50 PM
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ poster

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ poster Instagram

Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will star Ananya Panday opposite Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on social media Monday.

“Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi. @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s:13th Feb, 2026,” wrote Johar alongside a new poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features Ananya and Kartik, who appear to be kissing each other. A passport partly covers their faces in the poster.

The upcoming film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Last month, there were reports of Ananya playing the female lead in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

The 26-year-old actress last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance film Chand Mera Dil, which will hit screens later this year. Chand Mera Dil stars Kill actor Lakshya opposite Ananya.

Recently, Kartik dropped pictures and videos from Vis, an island in Croatia, where he was reportedly shooting for the upcoming romantic comedy.

Kartik, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the film, the actor shared screen space with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Ananya Panday Kartik Aaryan Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Karan Johar Dharma Productions
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and Russia eye another prisoner exchange hours after 'Operation Spider’s Web'

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian airbases across three time zones, targeting military assets thousands of kms from the battlefield and reportedly destroyed 40 warplanes
Gautam Adani.
Quote left Quote right

Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports, reports are baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT