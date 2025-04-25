Why Ananth Mahadevan’s ‘Phule’ did not get shows in Kanpur, Varanasi and some other cities

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s latest historical drama Phule did not get shows in several Indian cities including Kanpur, Varanasi and Pragaygraj on Day 1 as the makers chose to release it only in select theatres, director Ananth Mahadevan said on Friday.

“We will soon be spreading to other cities. Zee is the distributor and they take the decisions in selecting cinemas. So we are not doing a 2,000 or 1,500 cinema release. We are doing a 400-500 cinema release. It is a selected release now across the country,” Mahadevan told The Telegraph Online.

The 74-year-old filmmaker added that the movie might be released in more Indian cities in the coming weeks.

“They are planning to release it all over the country. In fact, this is a worldwide release. It could be next week and or the following weeks because we have to keep it continuous,” concluded Mahadevan.

At the time the report was filed on Friday, BookMyShow displayed no screening options for Phule in Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

BookMyShow

Social media is also flooded with posts questioning why the film has not been released in certain cities.

“Phule doesn't have any shows in Kanpur,” reads a post on X.

“Phule Movie is not releasing in Prayagraj. No theatre is showing its ticket in Prayagraj. We want to see it with our family,” wrote another user.

“Phule is only available in One Theatre of Lucknow and not available on PAYTM for Ticket Booking,” said another X user.

X

Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, Phule follows the story of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who played a pivotal role in challenging caste and gender-based discrimination, leaving an indelible mark on Indian society.

Following the March 24 trailer release of Phule, a section of Brahmin communities raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

The CBFC on April 9 decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

Recently filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his frustration over the CBFC censorship of Phule. He alleged that the entire process of screening films for censorship is “rigged” in India.

Meanwhile several social media users have urged others to watch the film in theatres.

“I support the Phule movie. All brothers should enthusiastically go to the theater to watch the Phule film. It is an integration of the golden works of social reformer Savitribai Phule ji, a revolution to ignite the flame of education amidst the discrimination in society,” reads a post on X.

“Despite the scissors of censorship driven by casteist frustrations, do watch this film. Know your past. Confront the history of struggles and dreams, so you can understand the challenges of the present and create a better future,” wrote another X user.