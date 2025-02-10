Radhika Merchant sets the dance floor on fire with her girl gang at friend’s wedding; watch video

A video of Radhika Merchant setting the dance floor on fire with her girl gang at her friend’s sangeet ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media.

Radhika, who tied the knot with Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani last year, looked radiant in an ivory-coloured embroidered blouse and sequinned lehenga choli at the celebration. In the viral video, Radhika gracefully danced to the beats of a peppy song with her friends.

While Radhika attended her friend’s wedding, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta were present at Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding ceremony. For the wedding festivities, Nita wore a red-and-gold embroidered silk sari, while Shloka complemented her mother in a pink sari with gold borders.

Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got married to Anant on July 12, 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is a part of the board of directors of her family’s pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare.