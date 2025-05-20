Ana de Armas-starrer 'Ballerina' to hit Indian screens in June

Ana de Armas-starrer “Ballerina”, a spin-off movie set in the world of “John Wick” franchise, will now make its debut in Indian theatres on June 13, PVRINOX Pictures announced on Tuesday.

The movie was earlier scheduled to premiere in India on June 6. It is being released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, a press release said.

“Ballerina”, directed by Len Wiseman, is set between “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (2019) and “John Wick: Chapter 4” (2023). The "John Wick" franchise is headlined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.

Packed with hard-hitting action, immersive world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts, the film delivers everything that has become a hallmark of the “John Wick” franchise.

It will feature a cameo appearance by Reeves as Wick alongside Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

“Ballerina” also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus in pivotal roles.

