Amol Parashar on sharing screen space with Vinay Pathak in ‘Gram Chikitsalay’: ‘His energy motivates you to bring your A-game’

Actor Vinay Pathak’s infectious energy encouraged Amol Parashar to bring his A-game during Gram Chikitsalay shoot, he said in a statement on Monday.

“His vibe on set was just so relaxed and uplifting... that kind of infectious energy really motivates you to bring your A-game,” says Parashar, calling the experience “an absolute delight”.

“I hadn’t interacted with him personally before, but we’d worked with a lot of the same people, so I already had a sense of who he was, and he came in exactly as I had heard: warm, fun, and so easy to work with,” said Parashar.

“I’ve seen him hold the stage solo for hours… I’d often hear people say, ‘Shooting with Vinay sir is a blast,’ and I’d jokingly say, ‘Hope my scenes don’t end up looking dull next to his’,” he added.

Prime Video recently unveiled the trailer of Gram Chikitsalay, a TVF-backed drama series set in the fictional village of Bhatkandi. The story revolves around Dr. Prabhat, a young idealist from the city — played by Parashar — who is posted at an almost-defunct Primary Health Centre in the village and sets out to bring it back to life.

Vinay Pathak plays Dr. Chetak Kumar in the show.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava. The ensemble cast includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh.

The series will stream on Prime Video on May 9.