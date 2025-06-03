Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback wedding photos with Jaya Bachchan on 52nd anniversary

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared never-seen-before photos from his and actress Jaya Bachchan’s 1973 wedding to mark their 52nd wedding anniversary.

“To all that wish Jaya and Me for the Wedding Anniversary June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love,” wrote Amitabh alongside the photos on blogging platform Tumblr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tumblr/Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and they have two children — author-former model Shweta Bachchan and actor-producer Abhishek Bachchan.

The throwback photos show Amitabh and Jaya performing wedding rituals. While Jaya looked gorgeous in a red bridal ensemble, Amitabh sported a white kurta-pajama on his wedding day.

Tumblr/Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed gratitude to fans for their wishes on X (formerly Twitter).

Tumblr/Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya, 77, and Amitabh, 82, have shared screen space in several films, including Bansi Birju (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975), Silsila (1981) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the Tamil-language actioner Vettaiyan (2024), co-starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier. The film marked Amitabh’s Tamil cinema debut.

Jaya, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is currently gearing up for Vikas Bahl’s Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.