Yash Chopra's 1976 romance drama ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar to re-release in theatres

Veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 1976 classic romance drama Kabhi Kabhie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee Gulzar, is set to re-release in theatres on January 30, PVR Cinemas announced on its official website on Thursday.

Kabhi Kabhie, originally released on February 27, 1976, also stars Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Pariskhit Sahni, Simi Garewal, Iftekhar Ahmed Sharif and Deven Verma. The film tells the story of Amit (Bachchan) and Pooja (Rakhee), who love each other but their parents are against their relationship. They decide to marry partners chosen by their parents. However, things take a turn when they meet again after many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the background score of the film is composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam.

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is currently available to stream on Netflix.