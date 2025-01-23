Amitabh Bachchan joins Team ‘Panchayat’ to spread awareness against cyber fraud

Actor Amitabh Bachchan joined the cast of Prime Video’s hit rural drama show Panchayat on Wednesday to spread awareness against cyber fraud as part of a campaign launched by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the Union Home Ministry.

Alongside a set of photos from the campaign featuring Bachchan with actors Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha and Faisal Malik, TVF wrote, “Dekho, dekho, kaun aaya hai Phulera mein! Chhoti si mulaqat, lekin bade kaam ki hai baat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first picture features Amitabh talking over the phone. The actor was accompanied by Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik, who played Vikas and Prahlad Pandey in the series.

The next picture shows the Deewar actor conversing with Pankaj Jha, who joined Panchayat in the second season as MLA Chandrakishore ‘Chandu’ Singh.

In the final image, Amitabh can be seen interacting with Chandan Roy’s Vikas as the actor warns fans about fraudulent calls that promise enticing job offers.

Also featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, Panchayat follows the journey of engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra, who ends up working at a panchayat office in a remote village after failing to find a job of his calibre.

Panchayat won the inaugural best web series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year.

Season 3 of Panchayat hit Prime Video on May 28. The fourth season of the Prime Video series is currently in production.

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is currently available to stream on Netflix.