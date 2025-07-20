Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on son Abhishek: 'Never give up'

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note admiring his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who has recently completed 25 years in the acting industry.

Amitabh shared a post on his blog on Saturday.

"The essence of life is NEVER GIVE UP .. fight till the very end .. you may win you may lose .. BUT AT LEAST YOU FOUGHT. The 'pluckiest' .. (the trait of showing courage and determination) loser has more respect than the 'so called winner ' .. for the pluckiest loser always shall be remembered by - 'he fought and almost WON'. That has a greater sense of success than the more monetary guideline of commercial success .. 25 years !! that is no mean feat .. comparisons with others is a weakness .. the results speak more than any other 'ness'," the post began.

"You Abhishek have ever and ALWAYS compared yourself with yourself .. not many can do that .. And each day I learn more and more and more .. They tell me you have done enough sit back and relax ..NO .. sitting back is a defeat of life - you are giving up .. and one should NEVER GIVE UP," he added.

Abhishek made his debut in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in "Refugee". Directed by J P Dutta, the film featured Abhishek in the role of a nameless Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch.

His latest work is "Housefull 5", co-starring with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Sonam Bajwa among others.

Released on June 6, the film is the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010.

