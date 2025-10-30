‘You are special’: Amitabh is proud of grandson Agastya as trailer for ‘Ikkis’ drops

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday extended best wishes to his grandson Agastya Nanda ahead of the December release of his upcoming film Ikkis.

Sharing the trailer of the film on X, Amitabh wrote, “Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born...few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard...Today you play in theatres all over the world... You are special...all my prayers and blessings to you...may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest pride for the family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan, his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and his mother Shweta Bachchan have also shared the trailer on social media.

Ikkis marks the second acting project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Before making it to the digital platforms, the trailer for Ikkis had been exclusively screening in theatres attached to Thamma since October 21.

The Sriram Raghavan-directed film will hit theatres in December. The cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in 1971. His biopic was first announced in 2019 on his 69th birth anniversary, with Varun Dhawan set to play the lead role. The film got pushed back due to the pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict, as per reports.