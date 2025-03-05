MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘I feel the same’: Amitabh Bachchan seconds fan calling Abhishek a victim of nepotism

Born to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, 49-year-old Abhishek has acted in critically acclaimed films like ‘Guru’ and ‘Raavan’

Agnivo Niyogi Published 05.03.25, 12:01 PM
Amitabh Bachchan (right) with his son Abhishek Bachchan (left)

Amitabh Bachchan (right) with his son Abhishek Bachchan (left) TT Archives

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday agreed with an X user who called Abhishek Bachchan a “victim of nepotism”, saying that he felt the same.

The 82-year-old actor reacted to several social media posts praising his son, and agreed with the admiration Abhishek has been receiving.

One X user highlighted how Abhishek has been unfairly subjected to criticism despite having an impressive filmography. “Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of ‘nepotism’ negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography is very high,” one of the posts read.

Amitabh responded, “I feel the same .. and not just because I am his father.”

Bachchan also reacted to a fan who shared the trailer of Abhishek’s upcoming film Be Happy. “Sometimes, dreams come true when two come together,” the user wrote.

In response, Bachchan commented, “Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you Bhaiyu”.

This isn't the first time Amitabh has openly expressed admiration for his son’s work. After the release of I Want to Talk last November, Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, “Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film…Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say.”

On the work front, Abhishek is now gearing up for the release of Remo D’Souza-directed Be Happy, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). His most recent big screen appearance was in Vettaiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Born to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, 49-year-old Abhishek has acted in several critically acclaimed films like Guru, Raavan, and Yuva.

