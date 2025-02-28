Is Amitabh Bachchan retiring? Bollywood veteran addresses rumours in new ‘KBC’ promo

In early February, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet with the words “time to go”, which soon went viral, with netizens speculating that he might be retiring from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the 82-year-old actor addressed the rumours, saying that he fell asleep while typing the post and ended up sharing an incomplete sentence with fans.

In the KBC promo video, a fan brought up the viral tweet and asked the actor what it means. Bachchan said wittily, “Usmein ek line tha jaane ka samay hai... toh usmein kuch gadbadi hai kya? (It had a line saying ‘it’s time to go’... is there something wrong with that?)”

Bachchan’s reply piqued the curiosity of another fan, who asked, “Kahan jaane hai? (Where are you going?)”

When he began to explain the meaning behind the tweet, fans interrupted him in unison, saying that he cannot go anywhere. Elaborating the truth behind the post, Bachchan finally said, “It was 2 am at night when I was done with work. While returning home, I dozed off while typing the tweet.”

After his tweet went viral in the first week of February, fans expressed their sentiments on social media, requesting the veteran actor to not quit. “Aisa mat bola kariye, bhai,” one of them wrote. “@SrBachchan Namaskar Amitji. You are our childhood Hero and India’s greatest Star. May God bless you with many more years of good health and happiness. You are the millennium star and we want you to be there for your fans,” another fan commented.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. At present, he is hosting the 16th season of the popular television series Kaun Banega Crorepati.