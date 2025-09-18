MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 September 2025

American singer Demi Lovato not returning as Mitchie Torres in Disney’s ‘Camp Rock 3’

American singers Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to reprise their roles in the third instalment of the musical drama

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.09.25, 05:10 PM
Camp Rock

Demi Lovato in 'Camp Rock' IMDb

Singer-actress Demi Lovato is not returning as Mitchie Torres in the upcoming third instalment of Disney’s musical teen drama Camp Rock, as per a cast announcement Disney+ made on Wednesday. However, the pop star will join the project as one of the executive producers.

American band Jonas Brothers’ members Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to reprise their roles as Shane, Nate and Jason, respectively, in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will feature another familiar face — Maria Canals-Barrera is set to reprise her role as Connie Torres. New faces, including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, and Lumi Pollack, have joined the franchise.

Demi congratulated the cast of Camp Rock 3 on Instagram stories. She wrote, “Another one, but make it camp!! Good luck to this next class of campers.”

Camp Rock follows the story of Mitchie (Demi), a teenage girl who desperately wants to spend her summer in a music camp, but the only way she can get in is by working in the kitchen. When a teen pop star, Shane (Joe), who took part in the camp with his brothers, overhears Mitchie singing, he sets out to find the girl behind the voice.

The singers previously shared screen space in Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). In the film franchise, Demi and Joe played each other’s on-screen love interest.

In July, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas reunited on stage after 15 years to perform This Is Me at Jonas Brothers’ New Jersey concert.

During the New Jersey concert, Demi and Jonas Brothers performed some of the popular tracks from the films, including This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing. The performance immediately went viral on social media, sending the concert crowd and online fandom into a frenzy.

RELATED TOPICS

Camp Rock 3 Demi Lovato Joe Jonas Jonas Brothers
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court scraps ex-parte gag order on journalists over alleged Adani defamation

Judge says Rohini civil court erred in ordering takedown without hearing journalists
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

CEC Gyanesh Kumar – stop giving excuses. Release the evidence to the Karnataka CID now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT