American singer Demi Lovato not returning as Mitchie Torres in Disney’s ‘Camp Rock 3’

Singer-actress Demi Lovato is not returning as Mitchie Torres in the upcoming third instalment of Disney’s musical teen drama Camp Rock, as per a cast announcement Disney+ made on Wednesday. However, the pop star will join the project as one of the executive producers.

American band Jonas Brothers’ members Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to reprise their roles as Shane, Nate and Jason, respectively, in the movie.

The film will feature another familiar face — Maria Canals-Barrera is set to reprise her role as Connie Torres. New faces, including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, and Lumi Pollack, have joined the franchise.

Demi congratulated the cast of Camp Rock 3 on Instagram stories. She wrote, “Another one, but make it camp!! Good luck to this next class of campers.”

Camp Rock follows the story of Mitchie (Demi), a teenage girl who desperately wants to spend her summer in a music camp, but the only way she can get in is by working in the kitchen. When a teen pop star, Shane (Joe), who took part in the camp with his brothers, overhears Mitchie singing, he sets out to find the girl behind the voice.

The singers previously shared screen space in Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). In the film franchise, Demi and Joe played each other’s on-screen love interest.

In July, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas reunited on stage after 15 years to perform This Is Me at Jonas Brothers’ New Jersey concert.

During the New Jersey concert, Demi and Jonas Brothers performed some of the popular tracks from the films, including This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing. The performance immediately went viral on social media, sending the concert crowd and online fandom into a frenzy.