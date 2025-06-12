Sabrina Carpenter draws flak for cover of her next album ‘Man’s Best Friend’, fans call it ‘disgusting’

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter’s cover of her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, has drawn flak from netizens, with several users accusing her of gratifying the male gaze.

The Grammy-winning pop star unveiled the cover of her next album after releasing her latest single Manchild on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours,” the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside the cover picture on Instagram.

The album cover features Carpenter sporting a black dress and high heels, and kneeling down in a dog-like pose, while an unidentified man stands beside her.

The image didn’t sit well with fans on social media, with several of them calling it “disgusting”, “gross” and “sick”.

“They want to take away all of our rights as women (including bodily autonomy and women's suffrage) and she comes out with this?!?! Girl, what the f*** is wrong with you,” a Reddit user wrote.

“If she were making this pose with a knife strapped to her ankle or rolling her eyes it would be...kind of better, but she's literally there giving the viewer ‘f*** me’ eyes, it's not for us ladies, it's for men,” another Redditor posted.

This is not the first time that the 26-year-old singer has faced the ire of netizens. Her provocative poses during live performances have often been at the receiving end of online criticism. One Reddit user said, “And I'm so sick of this grown a** woman sexualizing herself while also acting like a baby. Genuinely sick.”

“The first image is very triggering for me. I hate this. A LOT,” wrote another fan on Reddit.

Carpenter’s last album was Short n’ Sweet, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the third-biggest first week debut in 2024. She also bagged her first Grammy this year for Short n' Sweet in Best Pop Vocal Album category and for the song Espresso in Best Pop Solo Performance category.