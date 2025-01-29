Cigarettes After Sex cancels Bengaluru concert hours before showtime

Fans of American indie-pop band Cigarettes After Sex were left disappointed on Tuesday as the group canceled their scheduled performance in Bengaluru hours before the show.

The concert, which was supposed to take place at Bhartiya Mall, was called off due to “local production issues”, the band announced on Instagram.

“We’re heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties which were the responsibility of local production at the venue & beyond our control, we’re unable to perform & unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show in Bengaluru,” the band wrote in a statement.

“We’re so incredibly sorry we can’t see you all tonight & truly tried everything we could to make it happen,” the statement further said.

Many fans had already gathered at the venue when the announcement was made, leading to frustration and disappointment. However, the band assured ticket holders that refunds would be processed soon.

“BookMyShow will reach out to you with information on refunds for the show as well. love you so much,” the American pop band added.

Cigarettes After Sex had scheduled three concerts in India as part of their world tour. Their Delhi-NCR and Mumbai performances on January 24 and 25 took place as planned, but the final Bengaluru show was abruptly cancelled.

Cigarettes After Sex was founded in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez in El Paso, Texas. The group is recognised for its atmospheric, romantic, and dreamy sound, with lyrics that often explore themes of love and longing. Their musical journey began with the release of their debut EP, I., in 2012. Over time, the track Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby gained widespread recognition. The band’s latest album, X’s, came out on July 12, 2024.