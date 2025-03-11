American hard rock band Guns N' Roses to perform in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse in May

American hard rock band Guns N' Roses is set to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17 as part of their India 2025 tour, BookMyShow Live announced on Tuesday.

“We’re bringing the rock & roll storm to Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17,” read a post on the official X page of BookMyShow Live on Tuesday.

Early access ticket sales, only for customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will begin on March 17, while general ticket sales will begin two days later, the ticket booking platform said.

Guns N’ Roses, consisting of Axl Rose on vocals and piano, Slash on lead guitar, and Duff McKagan on bass, has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Their 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, remains the best-selling debut album in U.S. history, while their Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016–2019) ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

The band last performed in India in 2012.

Recently, British rock band Coldplay and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai. Canadian musician Shawn Mendes also performed in Mumbai during the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025. Global sensation Bryan Adams captivated audiences in Mumbai in December last year.