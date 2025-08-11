MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
American folk-rock band The Lumineers to perform in India next year

The concert will be held at Gurugram’s Huda Ground in February, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.08.25, 04:44 PM
The Lumineers

The Lumineers Instagram

American folk-rock band The Lumineers is set to return to India after four years with The Automatic World Tour concert in 2026. The band will perform at Gurugram’s Huda Ground on February 1.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the concert will be the band’s only stop in India. Tickets for the event will go live exclusively on BookMyShow on August 13 at 12pm IST.

The band, led by founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, has performed at major venues including Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena, Glastonbury and Coachella.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 2012. Their fifth and most recent album, Automatic, was released on February 14 this year. Known for chartbusters like Ho hey, Cleopatra, Stubborn Love, and Ophelia, The Lumineers has also earned multiple Grammy nominations.

“At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and firmly place India on the global live entertainment map," Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said in a statement to news agency PTI.

“The Lumineers are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents and we’re excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground,” he added.

