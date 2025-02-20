Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’ set for television premiere in March

Following a successful theatrical run and an OTT release later that year, Amar Kaushik-helmed horror comedy Stree 2 is set for its television premiere on Star Gold at 8pm on March 15, production house Maddock Films announced on Thursday.

“Aap sab ‘Kataar’ mein hain! Horror aur comedy ka perfect combo aa raha hai! Dekhiye Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank ka World TV Premiere 15th March raat 8 baje sirf Star Gold par,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree. It follows the adventure of Vicky (Rajkummar) and his friends as they face a new demon, Sarkata, in Chanderi. The unnamed girl (Shraddha), who Vicky fell in love with in the original film, joins them in their mission. The film is currently streaming of Prime Video.

Theatrically released on August 15, 2024, Stree 2 emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time with a collection of Rs 597.99 crore nett at the domestic box office and Rs 857.15 crore nett worldwide.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his upcoming films Maalik, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Toaster. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has signed three films, which are yet to be announced officially, according to reports.

Following back-to-back box office hits, Maddock Films has announced Maha Munjya, Stree 3, Bhediya 2 and five other movies that will hit theatres from 2025 to 2028. The slate includes new additions to the Maddock horror universe — Thama, Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Chamunda (December 4, 2026) Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 13, 2027, followed by Maha Munjya on December 24.