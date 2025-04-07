MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 07 April 2025

‘Bhediya’ did not do well as it clashed with ‘Drishyam 2’ at box office: Amar Kaushik

Kaushik is currently filming horror film Thama, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.04.25, 02:56 PM
Amar Kaushik Bhediya

Posters of 'Bhediya', 'Drishyam 2' IMDb

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, known for his popular horror film franchise Stree, on Sunday said his 2022 film Bhediya failed to perform well at the box office due to a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which was released a week earlier.

In a recent conversation with Komal Nahata for the podcast Game Changer, Amar Kaushik, who had a box office dream run with Stree 2, said, “Just like Stree 2 released with two other films, Bhediya also had a clash with Drishyam 2 and it was a good film. It was released a week before our film, so it had already created a buzz.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “Everyone was going to watch that(Drishyam 2). And I made the film (Bhediya) targeting the younger crowd and exams were going on at that time. Students didn’t even know. They got to know after the OTT release and liked it very much.”

Released on November 25, 2022, Bhediya was Bollywood’s first creature-comedy film. The film also featured Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. Both Bhediya and Munjya are part of the supernatural series from Maddock Films, which also includes the Stree film franchise and Roohi (2021).

Bhediya, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar, minted Rs 94.91 Crore, globally.

In the podcast, Kaushik said that logic is required even in fantasy or films, however, the application should be different.

“Logic is needed. It's not like it is not required. But whatever is happening in these films does not happen in real life. If a werewolf bites you, you become a werewolf too, that does not really happen. However, as a filmmaker, you have believed that it is possible.”

Amar Kaushik is currently filming his next horror venture Thama, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Also starring Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, Thama is billed as a spooky love story.

RELATED TOPICS

Bhediya Drishyam 2 Amar Kaushik Varun Dhawan Ajay Devgn
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mistakes may happen’: Mamata asks teachers to stay put, promises legal recourse

Government has not sent you termination letters, you can continue to teach students, chief minister says at Netaji Indoor meet
MK Stalin
Quote left Quote right

Doesn't appear that PM Modi, who went to Sri Lanka, initiated measures to have TN fishermen released

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT