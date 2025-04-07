‘Bhediya’ did not do well as it clashed with ‘Drishyam 2’ at box office: Amar Kaushik

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, known for his popular horror film franchise Stree, on Sunday said his 2022 film Bhediya failed to perform well at the box office due to a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which was released a week earlier.

In a recent conversation with Komal Nahata for the podcast Game Changer, Amar Kaushik, who had a box office dream run with Stree 2, said, “Just like Stree 2 released with two other films, Bhediya also had a clash with Drishyam 2 and it was a good film. It was released a week before our film, so it had already created a buzz.”

He added, “Everyone was going to watch that(Drishyam 2). And I made the film (Bhediya) targeting the younger crowd and exams were going on at that time. Students didn’t even know. They got to know after the OTT release and liked it very much.”

Released on November 25, 2022, Bhediya was Bollywood’s first creature-comedy film. The film also featured Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. Both Bhediya and Munjya are part of the supernatural series from Maddock Films, which also includes the Stree film franchise and Roohi (2021).

Bhediya, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar, minted Rs 94.91 Crore, globally.

In the podcast, Kaushik said that logic is required even in fantasy or films, however, the application should be different.

“Logic is needed. It's not like it is not required. But whatever is happening in these films does not happen in real life. If a werewolf bites you, you become a werewolf too, that does not really happen. However, as a filmmaker, you have believed that it is possible.”

Amar Kaushik is currently filming his next horror venture Thama, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Also starring Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, Thama is billed as a spooky love story.