‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reloaded version tickets to be available at Rs 112 on Cinema Lover’s Day

Tickets for the reloaded version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, containing 20 minutes of additional footage, will be available at Rs 112 across North India on the occasion of Cinema Lover’s Day on January 17.

“Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day with #Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION on January 17th 💥💥Watch INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT at an affordable price of Rs.112 across North India ❤‍🔥,” the makers wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

The Sukumar directorial, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office. Since its release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film debuted to a thunderous response and swiftly became the highest-grossing film of 2024. It also marked a milestone as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800-crore mark domestically, while its worldwide gross surpassed an astonishing Rs 1,800 crore within just 32 days.

The film earned Rs 1,224 crore nett at the Indian box office by its 42nd day in theatres.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as his nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The ensemble cast also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh.

Pushpa 2 makers have announced a sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.