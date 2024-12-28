Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to dominate box office, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John struggles

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continued to dominate the box office even in its fourth week, generating twice as much revenue as Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John on Friday, according to latest trade reports.

On Friday, the Sukumar-directed sequel to Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 8.75 crore nett domestically against Baby John’s Rs 3.65 crore nett, reported industry data-tracking website Sacnilk

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 725.8 crore nett in its opening week and Rs 264.8 crore nett in its second week. In its third week, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 128.6 crore nett. As of now, Pushpa 2 has amassed Rs 1,128.85 crore nett in India in 23 days.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has shattered numerous box office records since its release. Its global box office collections crossed Rs 1,700-crore mark on Day 21. Pushpa 2: The Rule features a stellar ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathi Babu.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s latest action thriller, Baby John, had an average opening on Christmas Day but has since seen a steep decline in box office performance. The film earned Rs 11.25 crore nett on its opening day, followed by Rs 4.75 crore nett on Day 2. The downward trend continued on Day 3, with collections dropping further to Rs 3.65 crore nett.

Baby John — also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav — features a cameo by Salman Khan. Directed by Kalees and produced by Jawan director Atlee, the film follows the story of a cop who goes into hiding to protect his daughter but is forced to confront his past when her life is threatened. It is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Among new Hollywood films, Mufasa: The Lion King is performing strongly at the Indian box office. On its second Friday, the Disney animated film added Rs 6.6 crore nett to its collection, pushing its total earnings to Rs 80.85 crore nett in India. The English version leads with Rs 29.15 crore nett, followed closely by the Hindi version with Rs 27.1 crore nett. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have also contributed significantly, grossing Rs 12.65 crore nett and Rs 11.95 crore nett, respectively.

Mufasa is the third highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024 in India. It is behind Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire (Rs 109 crore nett) and Deadpool & Wolverine (Rs 139.1 crore nett).