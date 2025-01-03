Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule set to cross Rs 1,800-crore mark globally

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the global box office, emerging as the second-highest grossing Indian film of all time, according to latest trade reports.

The Sukumar-directed sequel to Pushpa: The Rise is set to enter the Rs 1,800-crore club with a collection of Rs 1,799 crore gross worldwide at the end of Day 29, the makers said in a social media post.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which released in 2017, had grossed Rs 1,788 crore globally.

Domestically, Pushpa 2 has amassed Rs 1,189.85 crore nett, including Rs 69.75 crore in its fourth week alone. It had earned Rs 725.8 crore nett in its opening week and Rs 264.8 crore nett in its second week. In its third week, Pushpa 2 continued to dominate, collecting Rs 128.6 crore nett.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2, which collected Rs 778.4 crore nett, has emerged as the frontrunner, driving a substantial chunk of the overall revenue. The Telugu version contributed Rs 331.81 crore nett while the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions cumulatively amassed Rs 79.64 crore nett.

While Pushpa 2 dominated the box office, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’s Baby John continued to struggle at the end of extended Week 1 in theatres. Directed by Kalees and co-produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee, the film earned only Rs 1 crore nett in India on Day 9, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 36.40 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is roaring at the Indian box office. After two weeks, the film has garnered Rs 124.6 crore nett, surpassing the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, which collected Rs 45.75 crore nett in the same period. The Hindi-dubbed version leads the way with Rs 44.15 crore nett, followed by the English original at Rs 41.9 crore nett.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven The Hunter, which released in India on January 1, managed to collect Rs 1.17 crore nett in the first two days of its theatrical run.