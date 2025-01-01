Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-starrer remains top choice of movie-goers even on Day 27

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule has maintained its momentum at the box office even though it is set to complete a month in theatres this week. Despite competition from new films like Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John, the Sukumar-directed sequel to Pushpa: The Rise was the top choice for moviegoers on the last day of 2024, reveal latest industry trends.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 amassed Rs 7.65 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the film’s total collection in India to Rs 1,652.75 crore nett.

Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 327.38 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 57.15 crore nett in Tamil, Rs 7.64 crore nett in Kannada, and Rs 14.13 crore nett in Malayalam. The Hindi version continues to shine with Rs 765.15 crore nett earned in just 27 days.

In stark contrast, Varun Dhawan and Atlee’s action-thriller Baby John has been underperforming at the box office. Despite being released on Christmas day, the film has only managed to earn Rs 32.65 crore nett in India so far. On its seventh day, Baby John collected Rs 2.15 crore nett, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Baby John features an ensemble cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, but its box office performance has failed to meet expectations.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King has been making waves at the box office. The Disney animated film earned Rs 5.75 crore nett on Day 12, bringing its total collection to Rs 112.45 crore nett in India.

Mufasa has now crossed the lifetime earnings of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Rs 106 crore nett) in India to emerge as the second-highest grossing Hollywood movie to release in India in 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine occupies the top position with a collection of Rs 136.15 crore nett.