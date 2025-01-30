'Pushpa 2' OTT release: Where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster in Hindi

The extended cut of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which contains 23 minutes of extra footage, is now available to stream on Netflix in Hindi as well, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Previously, Netflix had shared that the special version of the film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule- Reloaded version, will only be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

“This fire is now alive, and The Rule has begun. Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded version with 23 extra minutes on Netflix, out now in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam! Kannada coming soon,” the streamer wrote alongside a poster of the film.

After the film dropped on the streamer, Netflix India updated its bio on Instagram. “This page is under Pushpa’s Rule,” the new description reads.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as India’s biggest opener of all time, breaching the Rs 180-crore-mark at the domestic box office on Day 1. With this, the film smashed the record set by Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which amassed approximately Rs 92 crore nett in India on its first day.

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,232.75 crore nett at the domestic box office by its 55th day in the theatres, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 was released theatrically on December 5.

A sequel to Allu’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Allu Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil return in Pushpa 2 as Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Another high point of the film is Sreeleela’s much-talked-about dance number Kissik.

The music for Pushpa 2: The Rule has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has handled the cinematography.

As per media reports, Allu is gearing up for the third film in the franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.