Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trending at No. 1 on Netflix

The extended cut of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, with 23 minutes of extra footage, is trending at No. 1 on Netflix since its January 30 OTT release, the makers announced on X on Friday.

“THE REIGN OF PUSHPA RAJ NEVER STOPS! From BIG SCREENS to @Netflix, his RULE is UNSTOPPABLE! #Pushpa2 TRENDING at #1 on @NetflixIndia #Pushpa2OnNetflix #Pushpa2TheRule,” reads the caption to their post.

After the film dropped on the streamer, Netflix India updated its bio on Instagram. “This page is under Pushpa’s Rule,” the new description reads.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as India’s biggest opener of all time, breaching the Rs 180-crore-mark at the domestic box office on Day 1. With this, the film smashed the record set by Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which amassed approximately Rs 92 crore nett in India on its first day.

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,232.75 crore nett at the domestic box office by its 55th day in the theatres, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 was released theatrically on December 5.

A sequel to Allu’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Allu Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil return in Pushpa 2 as Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Another high point of the film is Sreeleela’s much-talked-about dance number Kissik.

The music for Pushpa 2: The Rule has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has handled the cinematography.

As per media reports, Allu is gearing up for the third film in the franchise, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.