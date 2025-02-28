Alia Bhatt says she is learning how to cook from mum Soni Razdan, makes mac & cheese

Actress Alia Bhatt learnt how to make Mac & Cheese from her mother Soni Razdan in a video she dropped on her YouTube channel on Thursday.

The video opens with Alia expressing her fondness for her mother’s cooking. She also mentions how Razdan now cooks the same dishes for her granddaughter Raha that Alia and her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt enjoyed as children.

Razdan shares many tips and tricks with Alia as they cook together in the video. The mother-daughter duo indulge in laughter and banter. Alia also admits that she is finally learning to cook from her mum after years of contemplation.

Razdan married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on April 20, 1986. The couple have two daughters — Shaheen Bhatt, born on November 28, 1988, and Alia Bhatt, born on March 15, 1993.

Alia, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, has a two-year-old daughter Raha. Recently, Alia, Ranbir and other members of the extended Kapoor family attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s star-studded wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Alia launched her YouTube channel in June, 2019. The 31-year-old actress is set to star alongside Sharvari in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha, which will hit theatres later this year. Additionally, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming 2026 epic romance drama Love & War, which will also star Vicky Kaushal.

Razdan, 68, is known for her roles in films like 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), Saaransh (1984), Mandi (1983), Trikal (1985), Khamosh (1985), Such a Long Journey (1998), Raazi (2018) and Yours Truly (2018). She has also starred in many OTT series including The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Out of Love, This Way Up and Call My Agent: Bollywood.