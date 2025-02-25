'Love & War' stars Ranbir, Alia and Vicky celebrate Bhansali's birthday, 'Chhaava' success

Team Love & War came together to celebrate filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, the box-office success of Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Chhaava, and three years of Alia’s 2022 movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at a restaurant on Monday, show pictures shared on social media.

The first image in the carousel features Alia, Vicky, Ranbir, and Bhansali posing for a picture in front of the latter’s birthday cake. The second image captures Vicky cutting another cake, which carries a congratulatory note for Chhaava.

While Bhansali and Vicky twinned in black, Alia kept it chic in a white top and denims. Ranbir looked suave in a blue shirt.

“A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot,” reads Alia’s caption on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Love and War,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Now waiting for Love and War after Chhaava as Vicky fan and eagerly waiting to see favorite real reel couple Ranbir Alia together again after Brahmastra.”

Bollywood celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha also extended their wishes to Bhansali on his 62nd birthday.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, billed as an epic saga set against the backdrop of a war, marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. With Love & War, Ranbir is set to reunite with Bhansali 19 years after his big-screen debut Saawariya (2007), which also starred Sonam Kapoor.

First announced in January 2024, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War was initially slated to hit theatres on Christmas this year. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali under the production banner Bhansali Productions, the film will now be released next year on March 20, 2026.

On the work front, Vicky is currently basking in the success of his latest historical biopic Chhaava. Ranbir is all set to essay the role of Aziz in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, which is yet to go on floors. The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha alongside Veda actress Sharvari.