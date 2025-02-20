Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s mehendi ceremony in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the extended Kapoor family attended actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, show photos and videos that are going viral on social media.

A video, shared by a fan account on X, shows Alia and Ranbir posing with Alia’s mother Soni Razdan. Alia exuded ‘desi girl’ vibes in a yellow sharara set. The most striking feature of her look was her braided hair, adorned with a purple paranda. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white bandhgala jacket.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked regal in a royal blue embroidered kurta dress. “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy…celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all,” wrote Kareena alongside pictures of her outfit on social media.

Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, stunned in an all-pink ensemble.

A viral clip shows Kareena, Karisma, Alia, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Reema Kapoor dancing to the beats of the track Ishq Tera Tadpave.

A family picture shared by Alekha on her Instagram story also features Neetu Kapoor, looking gorgeous in an embroidered red suit.

Aadar and Alekha had previously tied the knot in a white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 13 this year.

Son of the late actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Kapoor, Aadar made his relationship with Alekha official on November 13, 2023 by sharing a picture of them holding hands. The couple got engaged in the Maldives in September 2024. In November last year, Aadar and Alekha celebrated their roka ceremony.

While Aadar is known for films like Hello Charlie (2021) and Qaidi Band (2017), Alekha is an Indian entrepreneur, a model and founder of a Mumbai-based wellness community. As per media reports, Aadar was previously in a relationship with Alekha’s close friend, actress Tara Sutaria.