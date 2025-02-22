Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday dazzle at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

While Alia Bhatt dazzled in a sequined pink Sabyasachi sari, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the spotlight in a red Ritu Kumar sari at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Friday.

Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zahan Kapoor and Reema Kapoor were among the other members of the extended Kapoor family in attendance.

Aadar and Alekha’s wedding-reception was a star-studded event, which saw Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday dazzle in stylish ensembles.

Rekha looked stunning in a grey-and-golden silk sari paired with a maroon embroidered full-sleeved blouse. A viral clip shows her interacting with reporters gathered outside the venue.

Alia attended the event with husband Ranbir Kapoor, who looked dapper in a green bandhgala.

Dressed in a crisp black bandhgala, Saif Ali Khan accompanied Kareena to the event.

While Neetu Kapoor opted for an embroidered yellow ensemble, Riddhima stunned in an ivory-and-golden lehenga by Dabiri Couture. Riddhima’s daughter Samaira Saini was also present at the ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor attended the event in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. The actress shared photos of her outfit on her Instagram story.

While Suhana and Karan twinned in ivory ensembles, Ananya turned heads in a red embroidered sari.

Son of the late actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Kapoor, Aadar posed with his bride and other family members at the ceremony. His elder brother Armaan Jain and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain were also present.

While Aadar donned a beige sherwani for his wedding reception, Alekha wore an embroidered red lehenga. A viral clip shows Aadar planting a kiss on his bride’s forehead.

Aadar made his relationship with Alekha official on November 13, 2023 by sharing a picture of them holding hands. The couple got engaged in the Maldives in September 2024. In November last year, Aadar and Alekha celebrated their roka ceremony. The couple had previously tied the knot in a white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 13 this year. Photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies went viral on social media earlier this week.

While Aadar is known for films like Hello Charlie (2021) and Qaidi Band (2017), Alekha is an Indian entrepreneur, a model and founder of a Mumbai-based wellness community. As per media reports, Aadar was previously in a relationship with Alekha’s close friend, actress Tara Sutaria.