Alia Bhatt drops never-before-seen photo with Ranbir Kapoor on third wedding anniversary

The Brahmastra co-stars got married on April 14, 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.04.25, 11:55 AM
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor on their third wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a never-before-seen picture of them.

The Brahmastra co-stars got married on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir’s Vastu Apartment in Mumbai, after a relationship of five years.

The photo shows Alia and Ranbir relaxing on what appears to be a beach.

“Home, always. #Happy3,” the 32-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “The Best Peeps.” While Alia’s mother-in-law, actress Neetu Kapoor, reacted to the post with heart emoticons in the comments section, Soni Razdan blessed the couple saying, “Aww, Lovely Happy Anniversary forever.”

Industry friends including Siddharth Malhotra, Rhea Kapoor and Dabboo Ratnani also wished the couple on their special day.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

After Brahmastra, Alia is set to share screen space with Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, set to hit theatres next year. She also has Shiv Ravail’s female-centric spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharavari, in the pipeline.

Ranbir is all set to essay the role of Aziz in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, which is yet to go on floors. The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.

