Alia as Lara Croft, Deepika as Lady Singham: Bollywood’s best Halloween 2025 looks

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan were among Bollywood celebrities who took the spooky season by storm this year, turning heads with their pop culture-inspired Halloween looks.

Orry offered a glimpse into the spooky fun, posting a video from the star-packed Halloween party in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Alia Bhatt opted for two Tomb Raider-inspired looks as Lara Croft, while Deepika Padukone brought boss-lady energy with her Lady Singham costume.

Orry stood out in a fun outfit that mixed The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian and Larry the Lobster. Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya chose a darker theme, dressing up as Lucifer and Lilith.

Ranveer Singh came as Spider-Man, while Arjun Kapoor arrived in a Terminator-inspired look. Janhvi Kapoor chose the chic Angela de Marco, and Ayan Mukerji kept things magical as Harry Potter.

Karan Johar added a royal touch as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, while Aryan Khan looked sharp in his Brokeback Mountain-inspired outfit.

Nita Mukesh Ambani is also seen channeling Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance in a classic black gown. She accessorised the look with layered pearl necklaces, while a neatly tied bun completed her graceful ensemble.

“Pick a winner,” Orry captioned his post on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra also joined in the Halloween celebrations, sharing glimpses from her New York celebration with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.

In one photo, Priyanka wore a spider ring, and another showed the family posing for a spooky Halloween picture, with little Malti dressed as a ghost princess.

“We made it home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the ghost princess,” the Citadel actress wrote on Instagram.