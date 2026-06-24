Keanu Reeves in talks to star in live-action Lego hybrid film; Josh Cooley to direct

Keanu Reeves is in discussions to star in an upcoming live-action hybrid film set in the Lego universe, as per reports.

According to Deadline, Reeves and director Josh Cooley are set to reunite for the upcoming project.

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Reeves and Cooley previously worked together on the 2019 animated film Toy Story 4, where Cooley directed and Reeves voiced stuntman toy Duke Caboom.

Reeves recently reprised his role in Toy Story 5, which released this past weekend.

In 2020, Universal signed a five-year exclusive agreement with The Lego Group for the development, production and distribution of theatrical releases.

The franchise has produced four major films so far, beginning with The Lego Movie (2014) and most recently The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019).

Several direct-to-video and streaming Lego films have also been released, including LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers (2010) and various DC, Marvel and Star Wars adaptations.

Toy Story 4 grossed over one billion dollars worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians are on board as producers for the yet-to-be-titled project, under the banner The Lego Group. Details regarding the film’s plot, cast and release date are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Reeves was last seen in Outcome. He also has the Constantine sequel and Netflix’s BRZRKR film in the pipeline.