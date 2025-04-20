MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 20 April 2025

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ witnesses jump in collections on Day 2

The Karan Singh Tyagi-directed historical drama, also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, collected Rs 17.25 crore nett in India in two days

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.04.25, 11:22 AM
Akshay Kumar in \\\'Kesari Chapter 2\\\'

Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari Chapter 2' File Picture

Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh continued its theatrical run with modest gains on day two. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, and also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the historical drama collected Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

With Friday’s collections (Rs 7.75 crore nett), the film’s total domestic box office earnings now stands at Rs 17.25 crore nett. While the numbers indicate a positive trajectory, the film's performance still trails behind Akshay Kumar’s previous outing, Sky Force, which raked in Rs 33.75 crore in its first two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kesari Chapter 2 attempts to shine a light on the lesser-known legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays real-life barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British Empire in court to unearth the truth. R. Madhavan plays his adversary, Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Nair’s co-counsel Diljeet Gill.

Sunny Deol’s film Jaat continued its stable run at the box office on its second Saturday, earning Rs 3.75 crore nett. With this, the film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 69.40 crore nett after 10 days in theatres. The action-packed drama also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly crossed the Rs 130-crore mark at the domestic box office on the tenth day of its theatrical run. The action entertainer has minted Rs 130.65 crore nett in India so far.

RELATED TOPICS

Kesari 2 Akshay Kumar R. Madhavan Ananya Panday Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian-American teen brings revolutionary history to life, one T-shirt at a time

'Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve wanted to make history fun and engaging and cool,' says Sabrina Bhattacharjya
Volodymyr Zelensky
Quote left Quote right

If Russia is genuinely ready to observe a full ceasefire, Ukraine will strike only in defence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT