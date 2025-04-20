Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ witnesses jump in collections on Day 2

Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh continued its theatrical run with modest gains on day two. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, and also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the historical drama collected Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

With Friday’s collections (Rs 7.75 crore nett), the film’s total domestic box office earnings now stands at Rs 17.25 crore nett. While the numbers indicate a positive trajectory, the film's performance still trails behind Akshay Kumar’s previous outing, Sky Force, which raked in Rs 33.75 crore in its first two days.

Kesari Chapter 2 attempts to shine a light on the lesser-known legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays real-life barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British Empire in court to unearth the truth. R. Madhavan plays his adversary, Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Nair’s co-counsel Diljeet Gill.

Sunny Deol’s film Jaat continued its stable run at the box office on its second Saturday, earning Rs 3.75 crore nett. With this, the film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 69.40 crore nett after 10 days in theatres. The action-packed drama also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly crossed the Rs 130-crore mark at the domestic box office on the tenth day of its theatrical run. The action entertainer has minted Rs 130.65 crore nett in India so far.